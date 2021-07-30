Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $79.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RCKY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

RCKY opened at $53.01 on Tuesday. Rocky Brands has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $386.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.99.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $87.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Rocky Brands will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

In related news, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,537,029.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,902. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,696 shares of company stock worth $1,285,813. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 3.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 284.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rocky Brands in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

