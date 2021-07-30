ROOBEE Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.90 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 30th. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $6.90 million and $1.17 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00010203 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.50 or 0.00317209 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000910 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,514,064,776 coins. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

