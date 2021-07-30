Rooshine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rooshine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 61.7% from the June 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
RSAU stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.50. 151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,598. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54. Rooshine has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $4.00.
About Rooshine
