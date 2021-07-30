Rooshine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rooshine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 61.7% from the June 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

RSAU stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.50. 151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,598. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54. Rooshine has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

Get Rooshine alerts:

About Rooshine

Choose Rain, Inc collects, purifies, and filters rainwater into bottled drinking water. It serves its water to art shows, business meetings, college reunions, conventions, family reunions, festivals, golf tournaments, high school reunions, parades, parties/weddings, and sporting events. The company offers products through stores, small boutique locations, and its online store.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rooshine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rooshine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.