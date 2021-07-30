Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Shopify (TSE:SHO)

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Shopify (TSE:SHO) in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SHO. Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital raised Shopify from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shopify (TSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$1.60. The firm had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion.

