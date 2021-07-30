Rosenblatt Securities Trims Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Target Price to $65.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential downside of 9.77% from the stock’s current price.

PINS has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.92.

PINS stock opened at $72.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.31. The company has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,200.67 and a beta of 1.26. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Research analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $174,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $3,973,349.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,349.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,084,383 shares of company stock valued at $75,945,857. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 4.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. increased its position in Pinterest by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

