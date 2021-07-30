Roth Financial Partners LLC Has $496,000 Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Roth Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the period. APA accounts for approximately 0.4% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $523,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in APA by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the period. CAMG Solamere Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 11.6% during the first quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 55,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,344,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter worth $71,000. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:APA traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.67. 114,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,949,530. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.93.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.26%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lowered shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. APA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.76.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

