Royal Bank of Canada Buys 131,343 Shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) by 5,698.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,343 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 2.02% of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 226.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

BLCN stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 12 month low of $32.43 and a 12 month high of $53.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

