Royal Bank of Canada Has $5.91 Million Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.13% of ACI Worldwide worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $43.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.53.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $285.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS.

In related news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 22,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $884,730.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet O. Estep sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $497,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,294 shares of company stock valued at $4,086,375. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.