Royal Bank of Canada Has $6.13 Million Stock Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 11.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,559 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Redfin were worth $6,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth about $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth about $697,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Redfin by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Redfin by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Redfin alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens upgraded Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Redfin in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $59.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.77. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,477.25 and a beta of 1.88.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $268.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.68 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $4,540,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,668,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,191,565.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $938,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 139,695 shares in the company, valued at $9,363,755.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,183 shares of company stock worth $11,407,144 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.