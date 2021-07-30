Royal Bank of Canada Increases iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target to C$81.00

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its target price lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$83.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.39 target price (down from C$81.00) on shares of iA Financial in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on iA Financial from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, iA Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.57.

OTCMKTS IAFNF remained flat at $$51.39 during trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.02. iA Financial has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $59.64.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

