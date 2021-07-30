Royal Bank of Canada Increases Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $745.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $718.00 to $745.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $812.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $540.52.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $677.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $638.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla has a one year low of $273.00 and a one year high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $670.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 677.35, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total transaction of $6,440,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,028,747.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,425 shares of company stock valued at $16,178,254 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in Tesla by 7.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 13.0% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,653 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 24.4% in the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 43.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $1,678,000. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

