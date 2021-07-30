Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 87,768 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 159.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,967 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,768 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.25% of Miller Industries worth $6,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Miller Industries by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Miller Industries by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Miller Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Miller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Miller Industries by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Miller Industries stock opened at $37.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $425.86 million, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.00. Miller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.95 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.54.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $169.91 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 9.99%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

Miller Industries Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.