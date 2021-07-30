Royal Bank of Canada Raises Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Price Target to C$38.00

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Canadian Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDUAF traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,692. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $30.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.59.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

