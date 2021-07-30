Royal Bank of Canada Raises McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $268.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $263.00 to $268.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $243.94. 47,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,779. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $191.64 and a 12 month high of $247.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 89.5% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 51.1% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $33,588,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,235,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

