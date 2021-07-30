Royal Bank of Canada Raises Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target to C$140.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.17% from the stock’s previous close.

TRI has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$128.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$134.50.

TSE:TRI traded up C$0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$131.86. 57,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,457. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of C$92.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$132.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$122.72.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.95 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 2.3800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

