Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$1.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Shares of ATH stock opened at C$0.78 on Thursday. Athabasca Oil has a 12 month low of C$0.11 and a 12 month high of C$1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$413.93 million and a PE ratio of -2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.85.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$211.66 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Athabasca Oil will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

