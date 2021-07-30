Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$36.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FM. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals to C$38.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.36.

TSE FM opened at C$26.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$27.45. The stock has a market cap of C$18.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 611.82. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$11.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total transaction of C$2,597,817.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at C$155,022,909.10. Also, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total transaction of C$1,525,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,693,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$82,164,027.81. In the last three months, insiders sold 298,413 shares of company stock worth $9,107,093.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

