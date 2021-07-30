Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the June 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 41.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KKWFF remained flat at $$31.40 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.30. Royal Boskalis Westminster has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $34.75.

Royal Boskalis Westminster Company Profile

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. provides dredging, offshore energy, and maritime services worldwide. Its Dredging & Inland Infra segment engages constructs and maintains ports and waterways; and provides land reclamation, coastal defense, riverbank protection, and underwater rock fragmentation services.

