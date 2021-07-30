Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,200 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RDSB has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,955.64 ($25.55).

Shares of LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,435.20 ($18.75) on Thursday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,375.77. The firm has a market cap of £112.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.56.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

