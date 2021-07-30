Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:RDSB traded down GBX 18.20 ($0.24) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,419.80 ($18.55). The company had a trading volume of 6,451,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,866,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of £110.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.47. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,375.77.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RDSB shares. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,955.64 ($25.55).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

