Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Short Interest Up 171.9% in July

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 171.9% from the June 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGT. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RGT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,122. Royce Global Value Trust has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

