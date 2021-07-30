RXR Acquisition (NASDAQ:RXRA) Trading Down 2.4%

RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) was down 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.71. Approximately 799 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 22,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81.

About RXR Acquisition (NASDAQ:RXRA)

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for RXR Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXR Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.