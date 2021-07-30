SafeInsure Trading Down 0.6% This Week (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $169,934.73 and approximately $52.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,186,973 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

