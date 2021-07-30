Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €146.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been given a €146.00 ($171.76) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.20% from the company’s current price.

SAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) price objective on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €127.73 ($150.27).

SAF stock opened at €113.00 ($132.94) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €120.11. Safran has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

