Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 401.89%.

NYSE SBH traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $18.92. 2,319,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,817. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.63. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBH shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $363,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

