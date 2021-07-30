Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) had its target price cut by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,072. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 401.89% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $363,791.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Sally Beauty by 39.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sally Beauty by 745.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Sally Beauty by 62.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Sally Beauty by 12.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

