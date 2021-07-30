Salvus Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. CarMax comprises 3.0% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth about $523,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

KMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.93.

In related news, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 6,508 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total value of $876,562.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 86,665 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $11,314,115.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,237,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,839 shares of company stock worth $34,354,393. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMX traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,909. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $138.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.