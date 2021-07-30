Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $872,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.49. 144,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,485,218. The company has a market capitalization of $454.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

