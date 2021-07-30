Salvus Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,894 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Armstrong World Industries comprises approximately 1.6% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000.

Armstrong World Industries stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.48. The company had a trading volume of 363 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,808. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $110.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.59.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 37.17%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.56.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total transaction of $514,143.06. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

