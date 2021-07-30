Sanne Group (LON:SNN) PT Raised to GBX 875 at Shore Capital

Sanne Group (LON:SNN) had its price target upped by analysts at Shore Capital from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 875 ($11.43) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Shore Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.62) target price on shares of Sanne Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.62) target price on shares of Sanne Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sanne Group to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 925 ($12.09) in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Sanne Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanne Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 769 ($10.05).

Shares of Sanne Group stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 846 ($11.05). The stock had a trading volume of 56,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 812.17. Sanne Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 525 ($6.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 869 ($11.35).

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company offers fund services, such as establishment, governance and administration, investor, and financial reporting, and tax and regulatory compliance services; corporate services, including investment and treasury, employee incentives and independent trustee, accounting and financial, and governance, fiduciary, and administration services.

