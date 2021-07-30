Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) had its target price hoisted by Stephens from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.13. 5,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 51.93 and a current ratio of 51.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.72. Santander Consumer USA has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $41.57.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 30.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 366.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 36,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 1,699,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 169,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 169,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

