Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 813,600 shares, a drop of 67.2% from the June 30th total of 2,483,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 203.4 days.
Shares of SNYYF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.08. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,284. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.48.
Sany Heavy Equipment International Company Profile
