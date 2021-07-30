Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 813,600 shares, a drop of 67.2% from the June 30th total of 2,483,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 203.4 days.

Shares of SNYYF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.08. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,284. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.48.

Sany Heavy Equipment International Company Profile

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of integrated excavation machinery, integrated coal mining equipment, and coal mine transportation equipment. It operates in two segments, Mining Equipment and Logistics Equipment.

