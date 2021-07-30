Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $42,000 Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC cut its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 77.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 283.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXAS. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.53.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $111.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.76. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.38. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at $101,822,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

