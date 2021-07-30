Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 526.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter worth $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Yum China by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $62.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.27. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.80. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.81 and a 52-week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.