Savior LLC Has $190,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Savior LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Savior LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 876.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,832,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. 31.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total value of $11,277,741.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total transaction of $6,815,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,981 shares of company stock worth $174,426,427. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,001.10.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $30.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,700.76. The company had a trading volume of 30,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,647. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,546.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

