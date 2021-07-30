Savior LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Savior LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 39.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Savior LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 214,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after buying an additional 16,904 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.91. The stock had a trading volume of 16,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,290. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.23. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $58.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.