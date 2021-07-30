Savior LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Savior LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,243,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,486,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,901,000 after purchasing an additional 566,897 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,776,000 after acquiring an additional 334,388 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,955,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,470,000 after acquiring an additional 289,588 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services & Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,194,000.

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $55.10. 1,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,701. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.64 and a one year high of $56.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.58.

