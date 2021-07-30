Savior LLC Sells 62 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Savior LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Savior LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 4,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.04. 60,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,857,779. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $191.64 and a 52-week high of $247.05. The company has a market cap of $182.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.69.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.