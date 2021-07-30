Savior LLC Sells 73 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Savior LLC reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Savior LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 563.1% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.0% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $189.55. The company had a trading volume of 78,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,519,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market cap of $174.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $125.43 and a 12 month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

