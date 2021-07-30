Schindler’s (SHLAF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SHLAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Schindler has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $310.07.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHLAF opened at $326.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $302.05. Schindler has a one year low of $249.25 and a one year high of $326.70.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

