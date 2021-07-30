Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRN. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth $264,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth $200,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 22,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,115,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,729,000 after purchasing an additional 226,757 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 30.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 13,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.30. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $371.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.03%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinity Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.66.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $233,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,212.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

