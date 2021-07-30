Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1,200.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 15,693 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 22.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,561,000 after purchasing an additional 41,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $110,000. 74.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WABC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ WABC opened at $56.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.69. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $51.31 and a 52 week high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

