Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 26,000 Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1,529.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,101,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,655,000 after buying an additional 2,910,699 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 63.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,638,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,697,000 after buying an additional 1,407,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,895,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,073,000 after buying an additional 485,120 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 51.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,418,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,597,000 after buying an additional 482,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the first quarter worth about $3,423,000. 67.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMRE stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.95 million, a PE ratio of -91.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.74. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. Research analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GMRE. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

