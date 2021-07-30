Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 81.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,772 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 12,577 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,162,000 after buying an additional 128,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.02 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.76.

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $53.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.99. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $56.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $1.43. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 25.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

