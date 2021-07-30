Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 38,200 Shares of Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kingswood Acquisition were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kingswood Acquisition by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 129,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KWAC opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.03. Kingswood Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

