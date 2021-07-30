Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $349,000 Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ALLETE by 32.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 68,690 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in ALLETE by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ALLETE by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ALLETE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,133,000 after purchasing an additional 15,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in ALLETE by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ALLETE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

NYSE ALE opened at $71.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.48. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.91 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 6.07%. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

