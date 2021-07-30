Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1,484.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 648,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 607,373 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $70,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,687,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,493 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,824,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,252,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,237 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $799,765,000 after purchasing an additional 969,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $507,942,000 after purchasing an additional 86,937 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $400,247,000 after purchasing an additional 205,090 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YUM opened at $130.31 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.08 and a twelve month high of $130.49. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.52.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $611,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,335 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,364. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YUM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

