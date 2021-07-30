Schroder Investment Management Group Has $79.06 Million Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 607,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 142,553 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.19% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $79,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 38,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

LQD stock opened at $135.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.81. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $127.91 and a 52-week high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

