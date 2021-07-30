Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 939,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,889 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $83,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASH. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 34,682.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,519,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,276 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 212.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,152,000 after acquiring an additional 812,760 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,908,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter valued at about $40,431,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter valued at about $30,748,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASH opened at $84.91 on Friday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $95.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.43.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASH shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland Global from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

