Scotiabank Raises Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target to C$52.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins raised their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.50 to C$49.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.13.

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.78. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $38.01.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

